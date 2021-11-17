Premier Brantley: Nevis offers attractive and safe investment opportunities

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 17, 2021)- –The attractiveness and safety of investment opportunities in Nevis was the cynosure of presentations by financial experts at the Nevis Financial Services Conference hosted during Expo2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) on November 16, 2021.

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Finance and Foreign Investments in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), was one of the keynote speakers at the hybrid event.

Addressing the conference virtually, he explained that the forum was dedicated to delivering as much information as possible on the products and services offered by the Nevis International Financial Services professionals. These include corporate registry service and international banking, and the regulatory environment that supports the delivery of such services.

“As you look to expand your business globally or to better preserve and protect personal and family wealth, I urge you to look at Nevis and the world class legal, regulatory and business framework that Nevis provides. We are a stable democratic jurisdiction with an independent court system based on the English Common Law and an abiding respect for the court of law.”

He continued, “The international financial service sector provides professional services concentrating on the formation, registration and management of international companies, corporations, trusts, foundations, insurance and banks. It hosts competent registered agents capable of providing these services to international clients. The Financial Services Regulatory Commission has developed a regulatory environment that is committed to the adherence of international standards and has implemented a rigorous risk based supervisory framework to monitor the compliance of regulated entities with anti-money laundering, counter terrorist financing and prudential legislation.”

Citing the critical role international financial services will play in supporting the economic recovery and resilience necessary in the post-COVID-9 era, Premier Brantley said the sector was envisaged as his administration’s attempt at a strategic external focus to generate meaningful foreign investment for sustainable development in Nevis.

Mr. Brantley invited potential investors to consider Nevis for expanding opportunities for financial and estate planning.

“We seek to enhance our global visibility as an attractive jurisdiction through the development of strategic partnerships with other reputable financial service jurisdictions and this conference is intended to help us to achieve this objective.”

The other keynote speakers at the conference were Ms. Heidi-Lynn Sutton, Regulator at the Financial Services Regulatory Commission- Nevis Branch; Mr. Colin Dore, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance in the NIA; Mr. Jonathan Gopman, Partner at Nelson Mullins, a US law firm; and Mr. Adhar Srivastava, Chief Executive Officer of the International Merchant Bank.