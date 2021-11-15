Premier Brantley, other dignitaries lay wreaths in honour of fallen Nevisian veterans of the World Wars

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 15, 2021) – – Her Honour Mrs. Hyleeta Liburd, M.H. Deputy Governor-General, and Premier of Nevis, Hon. Mark Brantley were among the dignitaries and officials who laid wreaths at the monument in the War Memorial Square,Charlestown on Sunday, November 14, 2021, in honour of those Nevisians who gave their lives in the First and Second World Wars.

Those gathered at the annual Interdenominational Service for Remembrance Day observed a two-minute silence at the commencement of the ceremony, then sang hymns and offered prayers and scriptures to memorialize the brave men who gave their lives for justice, peace and truth in the two wars of 1914-1918 and 1939- 1945.

Archdeacon Isaiah Phillip, Reverend Franklin Manners, and Reverend Dwight Thomas officiated the service.

Wreaths were also laid by Hon. Farrel Smithen, President of the Nevis Island Assembly, a representative for the Leader of the Opposition, the Divisional Commander of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (Nevis Division), the Officer Commanding the Cadet Corps, ex- servicemen, representatives of the Uniformed Bodies (Nurses, Red Cross, Scouts, Girls guides, et al), Nevis Air and Sea Ports Authority, Department of Education, and members of the general public.

Cabinet members of the Nevis Island Administration were also in attendance.

Due to the regulations currently in force to prevent community spread of COVID-19, only armed units and persons who were invited to represent their organisations attended the service.