Nevis Premier schedules monthly press conference for November 25

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 16, 2021) — Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis will host his next monthly press conference on Thursday November 25, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. in Cabinet Room.

The press conference will be held at the Nevis Island Administration’s (NIA) Cabinet Room on the 2nd Floor of the Social Security Building at Pinney’s Estate, during which Premier Brantley will provide updates on matters of national interest. Members of the press will be given the opportunity to ask questions.

The event will be broadcast live on the Nevis Island Administration’s Nevis Television (NTv) Channel 99, NevisTvOnline.com, NTv Go App, Nevis Television Facebook page and Nevis Newscast YouTube channel. It will also be available on Voice of Nevis (VON) Radio, Freedom FM and WINN FM.