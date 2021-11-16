Prince William Street in Nevis to close to vehicular traffic November 17

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 16, 2021) – The following is a notice from the Ministry of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding a street closure in Charlestown.

The Ministry of Tourism wishes to advise the general public that Prince William Street in Charlestown will be closed to all vehicular traffic from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday November 17, 2021.

The closure will be to facilitate the arrival of the cruise vessel Seabourn Odyssey to Nevis and the effective dispatching of “Travel Approved” taxis.

We apologise for any inconvenience this closure may cause.

For further assistance kindly contact the Ministry of Tourism at tel. no. 469-5521 ext. 6444.