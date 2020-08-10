Premier Brantley relates story of MV Christena Disaster to children at National Museum

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 10, 2020) — Premier of Nevis Hon. Mark Brantley says he was honoured to have been invited to read to a group of young children at the August 08, 2020 edition of the St. Christopher National Trust and National Museum Storytelling Series.

As Saturday’s story teller, the Premier read a short story entitled “A Boating Disaster,” to an audience of children aged 6 to 12 years. The story gives an account of the August 1, 1970 MV Christena sinking.

In an interview with the Department of Information, Premier Brantley said he enjoyed the interaction with the children, and was especially pleased to share with them such an important event in the history of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“It was a privilege to read to our children, not only for the interaction with them but for the historical relevance of the Christena Disaster, the most significant national tragedy of our country. I hope that we will continue to ensure that each generation knows of this terrible tragedy,” he said.

Following the reading, the premier fielded questions from the children.

Mr. Brantley also expressed gratitude to the St. Christopher National Trust and National Museum for its kind invitation.