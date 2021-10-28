Premier Brantley returns to Nevis after attending a conference in Rome

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 28, 2021) — Premier Hon. Mark Brantley returned to Nevis on Thursday, October 28, 2021 after attending the 10th Italy-Latin America and the Caribbean Conference in Rome, Italy.

Mr. Brantley attended the summit in his capacity as Minister of Foreign Affairs of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Premier is now under quarantine for a period of 24 hours, consistent with the new passenger arrival COVID-19 protocols. He will be administered a PCR test on October 29 and once a negative result is returned, he will be released from quarantine.