Ten persons complete COVID-19 Security Training as new Compliance Officers on Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 28, 2021) — Ten men and women on Nevis have completed COVID-19 Security Training to take up the mantle as Compliance Officers.

The group underwent two weeks of comprehensive and intense training in areas such as learning the Quarantine Act, report writing, statement writing, how to give evidence, customer service, taking command of situations, and self defense.

Receiving certificates of completion of training during a ceremony on Wednesday, October 27, 2017, were Joella Nisbett, Vernarene Stapleton, Sonia Mills, Shakyra Williams, Dinette Morton, David Grant, Charmine Kelly, Dale Hull, Shenuse Richardson, and Sylvester Campbell.

Giving an overview of the course, Inspector Shorna Edwards said the training also included presentations on the COVID-19 Act, and Statutory Rules and Orders with regard to COVID-19 protocols and related offences.

“They were also taught how to stay safe and how to prevent catching the COVID virus. You [trainees] are now equipped with the knowledge to start your duties in assisting us to keep the Federation safe. It will not be an easy task, but with perseverance and vigilance you will reap rewards,” she said.

Ms. Shelissa Martin, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs, noted the important role Compliance Officers play in helping to control the spread of the virus.

“As a Compliance Officer your role is to monitor the day-to-day activities to ensure social distancing, hygiene and other practices are being maintained to protect health and reduce the spread of the virus…you are the persons who have to help us ensure business continuity during the time of the pandemic.

“The Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs takes the opportunity to congratulate and thank you for undertaking this very important role, for you are an integral part of our nation’s COVID-19 response process,” she said.

Superintendent James Sutton, Commander of the Nevis Division of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, thanked the trainees for answering the call for national duty in response to the threat impacting the country’s economic and social development. He implored them to be fair yet firm in the execution of their duties as they seek to ensure collective adherence to health and safety protocols and regulations on the island.

“We have prioritized our efforts to minimize the impact of the pandemic on our citizens. It is against this backdrop the government thought it necessary to provide the training to further equip you in taking the appropriate action in an effort to enforce measures which were enacted for our safety and security. Therefore, in order to survive the global pandemic and to strive in its aftermath and beyond, you must be prepared to face the many challenges which lie ahead, and to overcome them with the knowledge gained from this training,” he stated.

Ms. Dale Hull, one of the new Compliance Officers, delivered the vote of thanks and expressed gratitude to the various presenters, including Mr. Abdias Samuel, Chairman of the National COVID-19 Task Force, and Police Superintendent Cromwell Henry, Task Force member, for the knowledge and encouragement imparted during the training.