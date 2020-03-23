Premier Brantley’s monthly press conference rescheduled to March 26th

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 23, 2020) — Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, has rescheduled his monthly press conference to Thursday, March 26, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. It will be held at Cabinet Room on the 2nd Floor of the Social Security Building at Pinney’s Estate.

Premier Brantley will provide an update on matters of national interest, and members of the press will have the opportunity to ask questions. The press conference was initially scheduled for March 24, 2020.

The press conference will be broadcast live on the Nevis Island Administration’s Nevis Television (NTv) Channel 99, NevisTvOnline.com, NTv Go App, Nevis Television Facebook page and Nevis Newscast YouTube channel, and will also be available on THG Network, Voice of Nevis (VON) Radio, Kyss FM 102.5 and Freedom FM.