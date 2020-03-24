Statement by Premier Brantley to replace monthly press conference on March 26, due to COVID-19 threat

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 24, 2020) — The following is an announcement from the Office of the Premier of Nevis regarding Premier, Hon. Mark Brantley’s monthly press conference scheduled for March 26, 2020.

The Office of the Premier informs that due to the present threat posed by the COVID-19 [Novel Coronavirus] pandemic, instead of the press conference of the Honourable Mark Brantley, Premier, which has been rescheduled to take place on Thursday, 26th March, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., the Honourable Premier will deliver a statement to the people of Nevis.

It will be broadcast live on the Nevis Island Administration’s Nevis Television (NTv) Channel 99, NevisTvOnline.com, NTv Go App, Nevis Television Facebook page and the Nevis Newscast YouTube channel.