Premier extends sympathies to the family of the Federation’s first COVID-19 fatality

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 18, 2021) – – Nevis Premier, Hon. Mark Brantley on June 17, 2021, extended sympathies to the family of the Federation’s first COVID-19 fatality.

He said it was a tragic day for all of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“It is news, the kind of which we had hoped never to have in our country. Today is a sad day for all of us. As Premier of Nevis I extend my very deepest condolences to the family of this young person who has been lost to this dreaded disease.”

The Premier, who is responsible for Health in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), said the somber news should act as a call to action for persons to go out and take the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine made available for free at all health centres in the country. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) the vaccine is “safe and effective at protecting people from the extremely serious risks of COVID-19, including death, hospitalization and severe disease”.

“I hope that this death will send a very clear message to us all that we are not immune from COVID-19, that this monster has come into this world, into our Federation to destroy, and it is up to us a people to take every step and every measure available to us to protect ourselves and our families…

“It is my hope that we have no further deaths and that our people will take such measures as are available to them to protect themselves, their families, their communities, and to protect our beloved country…May God continue to bless the people of St. Kitts and Nevis,” he said.

As at June 17, Nevis had recorded 5,005 first dose vaccinations, with some 2,733 receiving their second dose.

“We have passed the 5000 mark. Let us continue to keep pushing, we still have a long way to go. Please encourage everyone you know to go out and get vaccinated,” said Premier Brantley.