Premier invites Kittitians to staycation in Nevis for the Easter weekend

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 01, 2021) – Hon. Premier Mark Brantley has extended an invitation to Kittitians to staycation in Nevis for the upcoming Easter holiday weekend.

Premier Brantley, who is Minister of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), said for this holiday weekend, Nevis is the place to be.

“My brothers and sisters from St. Kitts, what better place for you and your family to spend your Easter weekend than in your sister island of Nevis.

“I look forward to seeing you over the Easter whether in church, or at The Flats for kite flying, or on a beach somewhere, or at one of our famous restaurants, or maybe at the hot springs, or on an ATV or horseback riding tour; or maybe you just wish to drive or cycle around and explore this part of your country.

“Whatever you choose to do come do it with us in Nevis this weekend.

We look forward to welcoming you home,” he said.

A number of church groups, organizations, institutions and individuals have organized excursions and private events on Nevis over the long weekend, and others have indicated they would be visiting their relatives.

Various hotels and tour operators are offering special rates for stays and activities.

The Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) is also promoting Nevis for persons to enjoy the Easter weekend with the campaign theme #NevisIssaVibe.