Hon. Evelyn urges young people to participate in Youth Month activities

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 01, 2021) – – Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister of Youth in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), is encouraging young persons on Nevis to participate in the activities being organized by the Department in observance of Youth Month in April.

He made the appeal in an address to mark Youth Month 2021, being observed this year under the theme “Restore the Earth”.

“I wish to encourage all of our young people to participate in the activities of Youth Month 2021. They were designed with you in mind.

“I must also encourage those who are not so young to support our young people in their meaningful endeavours,” he said.

The Department of Youth has released a calendar of activities for the month including a capacity-building workshop, youth day of prayer, dance seminar, moonlight walk, cannabis youth treatment training, and other youth development training sessions.

The youth are also being encouraged to participate in the ‘30 days’ Love the Earth Challenge’ which calls for them to do an Earth-friendly activity each day.

These include hug a tree, do a kind deed for someone, take a swim in the ocean, pick up trash in your neighbourhood, play fun games outside, turn an old shirt into a shopping bag, eat a locally grown fruit, and plant a tree.

Minister Evelyn lauded the efforts of the Director and staff of the Department of Youth “for their consistent work in ensuring that meaningful programmes and initiatives are planned and executed to positively impact the lives of our young people”.