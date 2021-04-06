Operations at Long Point Port to end early April 07

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 06, 2021) — The following is an announcement from the Nevis Air and Sea Ports Authority (NASPA) regarding operations at the Long Point Port on April 07, 2021.

The Long Point Port and the Customs Department at Long Point, on Wednesday April 07, 2021, will be closed at 1p.m. to facilitate staff attending the funeral service of a fellow colleague.

Please note that the Long Point Port and the Customs Department will return to regular working hours on Thursday April 08, 2021.

We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause, and appreciate the public for their understanding and patience through this difficult time.