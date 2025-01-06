Premier Mark Brantley Calls for Unity and Community Responsibility in 2025

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 06, 2025)- In his inspiring New Year’s address, Premier the Honourable Mark Brantley appealed to the people of Nevis to recommit themselves to being upstanding citizens and valuable contributors to society.

Emphasizing the importance of community responsibility, Premier Brantley urged every individual to make a positive impact on the island’s future.

“In recent times, there has been a deep erosion of our social values and norms, along with changes to our traditional lifestyle. This has had devastating repercussions on our interpersonal relationships and has caused an increase in anti-social behaviour and crime,” Premier Brantley said.

Acknowledging the need for collective action to address societal challenges, he encouraged citizens to embrace kindness, empathy, and mutual respect. “Let us on this day resolve to treat each other with dignity, respect, and in a kinder and gentler manner. Each day, let us demonstrate the qualities of empathy in our speech and actions,” he urged.

Premier Brantley also emphasized the role of parents and guardians in shaping the next generation.

“I appeal to all parents and guardians to train their children well. Guide their development and behaviour, accept personal responsibility, to ensure that we do not create homes that become nurseries for criminals.”

Recognizing that societal reform requires the unified efforts of all stakeholders, he added, “To reform our society, we need all of us to play our part. Our parents cannot do it alone; our teachers cannot do it alone; our churches cannot do it alone; civil society cannot do it alone; the Government cannot do it alone. All of us must be fully engaged. All of us must be in the same pew at the same church and singing from the same hymn sheet.”

Looking ahead to 2025, Premier Brantley expressed optimism and resilience of the Kittitian and Nevisian people in the face of challenges. These challenges, he said, should energize and reignite citizens’ love and faith in each other and in their country.

The Premier’s message serves as a powerful reminder of the shared values that bind the community together and the collective effort needed to ensure a prosperous future for all.