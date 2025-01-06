Nevis featured in Forbes Magazine: How Nevis Is Becoming A Top Tourist Destination & Major Regional Player

Little Nevis is making big headlines! Check out this latest article in Forbes Magazine.

Forbes publishes original articles on topics like finance, industry, investing, and marketing, with a reach of more than 150 million people worldwide!

How Nevis Is Becoming A Top Tourist Destination & Major Regional Player

Straddling the Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean, Nevis is an exclusive tropical island that’s looking to transform into a regional hub of excellence. The island maintains its exclusive and private atmosphere while priming its citizens and local economy to provide the region’s best guest experiences. Nevis is now seeking significant foreign investment to maintain its appeal and drive economic growth.

Nevis Has A Rich History While Nevis is usually not the first place Caribbean visitors think of touring, the island has a rich history and was known as the “Queen of the Caribees” due to its thriving sugar economy in previous centuries. Charlestown, the island’s capital, is home to multiple Georgian-style buildings and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The city’s heritage dates back to the 1660s, when it was the seat of the Leeward Islands government. It’s also famous for being the birthplace of Alexander Hamilton, the Founding Father of the United States. Further, Nevis is proud of its longstanding tourism industry that prevents overcrowding allowing guests to enjoy an “Old Caribbean” culture. Moreover, the island’s population exceeding 13,000 residents is friendly and has a young population with a literacy rate exceeding 95%. This population’s potential is waiting to be fully unlocked. Forward-Looking Leadership Premier Mark Brantley is building upon this foundation to boost not only tourism but also the local economy.

“Nevis is blessed with beauty, a great deal of human talent, and natural resources,” says Brantley. “Our economic progress has been strong in recent years but I’m working towards a real game-changer for the island. Nevisians share this ambition, so my administration must deliver.”

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Nevis’ economic growth is above average, with a projected annual GDP growth of 5.5% in 2024 versus the international average of 3.2%. This economic momentum presents a perfect opportunity to improve the economy without sacrificing local interests. International investors are taking note.

This financial resiliency is already paying dividends, as residents benefit from higher salaries and more job and education opportunities. In light of global inflation, the island’s health, housing, and physical infrastructure are also improving.

Crucially, Premier Brantley is keen to ensure lasting success.

“A sustained burst of investment would create many good jobs on the island and would be a boon for our small businesses. Increased revenues would flow to public services like our healthcare and education systems. Nevis would be ready to prosper now and long into the future.”

Exclusivity With Easy Reach In Nevis

Many people visit Nevis for its numerous secluded beaches, which offer warm water, soft sand, and picturesque views. Multiple public beaches are available, and resorts offer private access. The pleasant climate and soothing trade winds are other positive factors.

Historic sites and cultural attractions dot the island as well. There is something to do for just about anybody seeking a relaxing yet enriching vacation.

Nevis is accessible by plane, yacht, or ferry for day trips or multi-night itineraries. Daily passenger ferries and for-hire water taxis operate between St. Kitts and Charlestown, with trip times as short as 25 minutes.

After Vance W. Amory International Airport begins expansion efforts in early 2025, passengers will soon be able to book more direct flights from the United States. The airport will also accommodate more private aircraft.

Many visitors appreciate that Nevis remains small and close-knit, unlike better-known Caribbean destinations. For instance, there are no traffic lights and only one roundabout. The island is easy to navigate by car or bicycle, as gridlock and rush-hour traffic don’t exist.

Its numerous beaches remain pristine and mostly undeveloped with relatively few resorts and housing or commercial development. This emphasis on habitat preservation makes it possible to escape from the modern world and enjoy the best that nature has to offer.

Today’s visitors can also easily visit pristine beaches in the Caribbean or Atlantic for sunbathing and snorkeling. There are also plenty of nature trails and historic plantations to explore. Year-round festivals help you imbibe the laid-back, multi-generational culture.

Guests repeatedly highlight the knowledgeable and friendly hospitality throughout the island. The low crime rate and growing accessibility of basic to opulent amenities are also positive factors.

Combining these elements makes it possible to balance adventure and relaxation.

Sustainable Tourism, Business-Friendly Ethos In Nevis

Modern island economies face the challenge of achieving sustainable infrastructure growth without sacrificing the ecosystem. Premier Brantley is pursuing the goal of making Nevis eco-friendly by 2030, with alternative energy satisfying all electric demands.

The island already has active solar projects and is a prime candidate to utilize geothermal energy. This natural resource is possible thanks to the island’s historic volcanic activity which has left rich, sandy soil on top and high heat potential beneath.

Five geothermal wells were drilled in 2023. The government is procuring funding from the Caribbean Development Bank and tenders from energy producers to build highly efficient geothermal plants.

A reliable, eco-friendly power grid prevents blackouts during extreme weather events. Long-time Caribbean guests will appreciate the well-developed infrastructure, which can be considered the best in the region, where even some of the most popular tourist spots have spotty electricity.

This effort demands substantial private investment to serve residents and tourists for years to come. Fortunately, the island’s political and economic stability facilitates the realization of this vision. Its pro-business stance transforms the island into a financial services center, ensuring a competitive return on investment while preserving Nevis’ heritage.

Visit Nevis

Nevis is becoming more sought-after as the island enhances the experience it has been continuously providing for luxury travelers. It’s also a top-notch destination for those seeking to stay off the beaten path to enjoy antiquity and modernity all in the same spot. A major game-changing investment will help ensure Nevis’ continued success—not just in tourism, but beyond.