Premier Mark Brantley Highlights the NIA’s Vision for Economic Growth in Nevis for 2025

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 03, 2025) – Premier of Nevis and Minister of Finance and Economic Planning in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), the Honourable Mark Brantley, has set an optimistic tone for 2025, reaffirming his government’s commitment to advancing economic growth, social cohesion, and infrastructural development in Nevis.

“On the 3rd of December last year, I presented our Budget that was focused on moving forward, continuing the growth momentum, supporting entrepreneurship, and providing opportunities,” said Premier Brantley said in his New Year’s message for 2025.

“The Budget presented was people-centered and received praise from our local, regional, and international partners. In the presentation, I outlined a number of projects and infrastructural developments that we will embark upon in the year ahead.”

The NIA has laid out a $273.17 million budget to advance its developmental agenda in 2025.

The 2025 fiscal agenda includes key projects aimed at transforming Nevis into a hub of economic and social development, such as the continuation of work on the Alexandra Hospital Project, the construction of 46 houses by the Nevis Housing and Land Corporation, the initiation of the Church Ground Main Road Project connecting to the road network at Upper Hamilton, the launch of the Windsong Foundation-sponsored ‘Music in the Schools’ Programme, and a new initiative designed to encourage members of the Diaspora to return home to work, retire, and invest.

Premier Brantley emphasized the importance of building a resilient economy through diversification.

“Our focus on the economy will be building economic growth through the expansion of micro, small, and medium enterprises and large-scale investments. In short, 2025 will be marked by economic transformation through diversification.”

The Administration has pledged to prioritize areas such as job creation, education, health, agriculture, national security, housing, and social services. Premier Brantley noted that these efforts would solidify the delivery of key strategic priorities.

Reflecting on the strength of the Nevisian and Kittitian people, Premier Brantley expressed confidence in their ability to overcome challenges and seize opportunities, saying, “In the face of challenges, our spirits should remain determined and unbowed. Let us face the New Year with courage and conviction, demonstrating, day by day, the mettle we are made of.”

As the island looks ahead, the Premier called on citizens to unite in purpose and embrace the shared goal of a prosperous future for Nevis and St. Kitts and “work in unison, as one people, to realize our individual and national goals.”