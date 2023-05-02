Premier of Nevis to attend coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 02, 2023) — The following is an advisory from the Premier’s Ministry in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA).

The general public is advised that the Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, will be absent from the federation for the period 3rd to 11th May, 2023, in order to attend the Coronation of Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort in London.

During this period the Hon. Eric Evelyn will assume the responsibilities of premier.