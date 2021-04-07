Premier prompts Nevisians to get vaccinated as another shipment of COVID-19 vaccines imminent

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 07, 2021) – – Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier and Minister of Health in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) continues to appeal to the Nevisian population to get vaccinated, now that St. Kitts and Nevis has is set to receive another batch of COVID-19 vaccines.

The federation is due to receive 21,600 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines through the COVAX facility on April 07, 2021.

Mr. Brantley said, “I am happy that the long awaited vaccines from the COVAX facility are now due and encourage our people to continue to protect themselves and their families and their country by getting vaccinated against the deadly COVID-19 virus.”

The Nevis government rolled out its COVID-19 vaccination programme on February 24, 2021.

As at April 06, 2,449 persons on Nevis had received their first dose.

The NIA’s Ministry of Health, through its Health promotion Unit has hosted vaccination education sessions at work places and with members of the general public in group settings. The Unit also maintains a steady campaign promoting vaccination via its social media platforms.

Premier Brantley has advised citizens and residents that achieving herd immunity where at least 70% of the population is inoculated against the disease is the pathway to fully reopening the country.

“Vaccination continues to be our only way out of this pandemic so that we can get our economy back on track and get our country working again,” he said.

Persons can make an appointment or just show up to get vaccinated at any of the six health centres on the island, which are opened from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.