Premier’s Ministry invites public to anniversary church service February 23rd

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 14, 2020) — The following is an invitation from the Premier’s Ministry in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding an anniversary church service on February 23, 2020.

An invitation is extended to all persons on the island of Nevis to join the Team Unity Administration in a church service of thanksgiving, worship and praise to God almighty on the occasion of its 5th anniversary of governance.

The service will take place at the Shiloh Baptiste Church in Ramsbury, Charlestown, Nevis on Sunday February 23, 2020, at 11 a.m.