Nevis Premier Brantley announces by-election date for Constituency Nevis 5, St. Thomas’ Parish

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 14, 2020) — The following is a statement by Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis announcing the date for the by-election for Constituency Nevis 5, St. Thomas’ Parish.

My fellow Nevisians and residents,

I greet you as the Premier of Nevis. As we are all aware, the Hon. Joseph Parry who hitherto represented the good people of the Parish of St. Thomas’, Constituency no. 5 in the Nevis Island Assembly has decided in his wisdom to retire from active politics.

As a consequence, Mr. Parry sent a letter signalling his resignation effective December 31, 2019.

The constitution mandates that as Premier I must fix a date for a by-election within 90 days of that resignation.

I am to advise that I have consulted, consistent with the constitution with the Hon. Prime Minister and as a consequence of that consultation, I have yesterday written to His Excellency the Governor General signalling that Nomination Day for candidates in the election to find a replacement representative for the good people of St. Thomas’ Nevis 5, will be Tuesday 25th, February 2020, and Election Day will be March 5th, 2020.

I am hopeful that the people of St. Thomas’ would go out in their numbers and exercise their franchise, and vote for the candidate of their choice to ensure that they have effective representation in the parliament in the Nevis Island Assembly.

Thank you, and God bless you.