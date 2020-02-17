NHLDC officially commissions road at Phase 2, Colquhoun Housing Development

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 17, 2020) — A stretch of road constructed by the Nevis Housing and Land Development Corporation (NHLDC) in Phase 2 at Colquhoun Housing Development in Colquhoun Estate, was officially commissioned at a ceremony on February 13, 2020.

During remarks, Hon. Alexis Jeffers, Deputy Premier of Nevis, Minister of Lands and Housing in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) and Chairman of the NHLDC Board of Directors explained how the project materialised.

“You would have heard that when we got into government Phase 1 was complete. It was completed to the extent that houses were built but there was no road network in Phase 1. We were the ones who undertook the construction of the asphalt road that some of you would have driven on to come to Phase 2, so that is pretty much complete.

“Phase 2 we decided we had to continue the development in the area because there is an overwhelming demand for housing right here in Cotton Ground, and I said before we are willing to build houses for every and anybody but most times you have the limitations of available land but what we had here we were able to put to good use, and when you look around Phase 2 you would see there is a difference in the overall aesthetics that you see here as against Phase 1 but I am not knocking the folks at Phase 1, we just do things differently,” he said.

The project consists of a concrete road measuring approximately 1,140 feet long and 16 feet wide with drainage, walkways and entranceways. Work commenced in mid-October 2019 and was completed in late January 2020. The contractor was Mr. Calvert Herbert of Cotton Ground.

Mr. Jeffers used the opportunity to call for support of the efforts of the NHLDC and wished the community of Colquhoun Housing Development well.

“I want us all to continue to support the effort of the Nevis Housing and Land Development Corporation and commend us when it is necessary to do so because we are trying our best to make sure we do what we are mandated to do, and that is to provide affordable housing and also quality housing to you here on the island of Nevis.

“With those few words I want to thank you and I wish this community all the best, and I wish it to be safe and sound for all of the children and those who are here and those who are yet unborn to flourish in this particular area,” he said.

The ceremony was chaired by Ms. LaToya Jones while a number of villagers and homeowners also made remarks.

Among those present were Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister of Social Development, Hon. Spencer Brand, Minister of Communication and Works and Directors of the NHLDC Board.