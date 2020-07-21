Process in place for persons wishing to travel out of Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (JULY 21, 2020) – Dr. Judy Nisbett, Chair of the Nevis COVID-19 Task Force, is informing persons who plan to travel overseas from Nevis that there is process that must be followed before they are allowed to leave the island.

Speaking at the Nevis COVID-19 EOC Briefing on July 20, 2020, Dr. Nisbett said as more countries begin to open their borders, an increasing number of persons have been inquiring about what is needed if they are leaving the country.

She outlined the necessary steps, which could include taking a COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

“Most countries are now requiring incoming passengers to have a COVID-19 test done. To facilitate this, there’s a process where passengers who are leaving must email the COVID-19 Task Force at covid19taskforce@niagov.com Please submit this email at least a week before or more before you’re ready to leave.

“In this email, we would like you to provide evidence of approval from [Nevis Air and Sea Ports Authority] NASPA for departure. We also would like proof of a confirmed ticket for travel to your destination, also proof of the requirement of the COVID-19 test from the country of destination,” she informed.

Dr. Nisbett noted that not all countries are requiring the test but if the country one is traveling to requires it, proof of that must be provided.

The task force chair further explained that once the email is received, the passenger would receive notice that an appointment date has been scheduled to have the test done. COVID-19 PCR tests are done at the check point at the Alexandra Hospital at a cost of EC$400.

Dr. Nisbett told the Department of Information that the test results are usually ready within 24 hours.

St. Kitts and Nevis’ borders remain closed to commercial flights, however charter flights have been permitted on a controlled basis. The Federation has had a total of 17 confirmed COVID-19 cases; only two of those are presently active.