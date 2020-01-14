Public consultation for Fort Charles Reclamation and Protection Project January 15th

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 14, 2020) — The following notice from the Project Management Unit in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding the Fort Charles Reclamation and Protection Project.

The general public is hereby notified of a public consultation to be held at the Albertha Payne Community Centre, Bath Village, on Wednesday January15, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The meeting will discuss the proposed Fort Charles Reclamation and Protection Project.

Residents of Bath Village and all interested persons and stakeholders are therefore invited to attend to share their concerns, and to hold discussions with the consultants who will be on island to commence their studies and assessments for the upcoming project.