Taiwan MOFA and ICDF Scholarships 2020 avilable
NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 14, 2020) — The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), is encouraging individuals who are interested in higher education (bachelors, master/ doctoral) to apply for Taiwan’s MOFA or ICDF scholarship programmes.
The programmes cover a variety of fields such as, Business, Management, Agriculture, Mandarin Chinese, Engineering, Technology, Nursing and more. Applicants also have quite a variety of universities for their individual preference.
To research and decide on which program to apply for please refer to the following links:
ICDF
http://www.icdf.org.tw/ct.asp?xItem=12507&CtNode=30318&mp=2
http://web.icdf.org.tw/ICDF_TSP/WelcomeStart.aspx
MOFA
https://www.mofa.gov.tw/en/cp.aspx?n=A5C28AD214C3FD7C
https://taiwanscholarship.moe.gov.tw/web/scholarship.aspx
Scholarship Benefits are as follows:
- Airfare; Housing; Tuition fees; Credit fees; Insurance; Textbook costs; and Allowance.
General Application Guidelines:
- One must apply to their preferred university as well as to the Taiwan Embassy in St. Kitts. The university will present a permission slip which must be included with the embassy’s application.
- Please NOTE that each applicant can ONLY apply for one (1) programme at a time, either ICDF or MOFA.
- Applicants are advice to complete medical test after their application has been approved.
- Along with the completed application form must also be originalpassport and education certificates as well as two (2) copies of all documents. Copies must be clear (easily read) and precise (no cut-off).
- Applications for ICDFmust be submitted to the Ministry of Human Resources by March 2nd, 2020; however, MOFA applications must be received by March 16th, 2020. Deadlines on other notifications will outline dates later in March; these dates are for applications to be received by the Embassy, not Human Resources. Therefore, all applications received after March 2nd/ 16th will be refused.
For further guidance (application information, eligibility etc.) kindly contact the following persons:
Ms Coral Boddie
Ministry of Education
Government of St. Kitts Tel. No.: 467-1484
Mrs Shanola Murrey-Gill
Ms Ronice Williams
Ministry of Human Resources
Nevis Island Administration
Tel. No.: 469-5521 Ext. 5163/4
Mr Daniel kuo
Taiwan Embassy
Taylor’s Range, Basseterre, St. Kitts
Tel. No.: 465-2421
END
Photo caption: Nevis Island Administration seal