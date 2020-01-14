Taiwan MOFA and ICDF Scholarships 2020 avilable

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 14, 2020) — The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), is encouraging individuals who are interested in higher education (bachelors, master/ doctoral) to apply for Taiwan’s MOFA or ICDF scholarship programmes.

The programmes cover a variety of fields such as, Business, Management, Agriculture, Mandarin Chinese, Engineering, Technology, Nursing and more. Applicants also have quite a variety of universities for their individual preference.

To research and decide on which program to apply for please refer to the following links:

ICDF

http://www.icdf.org.tw/ct.asp?xItem=12507&CtNode=30318&mp=2

http://web.icdf.org.tw/ICDF_TSP/WelcomeStart.aspx

MOFA

https://www.mofa.gov.tw/en/cp.aspx?n=A5C28AD214C3FD7C

https://taiwanscholarship.moe.gov.tw/web/scholarship.aspx

Scholarship Benefits are as follows:

Airfare; Housing; Tuition fees; Credit fees; Insurance; Textbook costs; and Allowance.

General Application Guidelines:

One must apply to their preferred university as well as to the Taiwan Embassy in St. Kitts. The university will present a permission slip which must be included with the embassy’s application.

Please NOTE that each applicant can ONLY apply for one (1) programme at a time, either ICDF or MOFA.

Applicants are advice to complete medical test after their application has been approved.

Along with the completed application form must also be original passport and education certificates as well as two (2) copies of all documents. Copies must be clear (easily read) and precise (no cut-off).

passport and education certificates as well as two (2) copies of all documents. Copies must be clear (easily read) and precise (no cut-off). Applications for ICDFmust be submitted to the Ministry of Human Resources by March 2nd, 2020; however, MOFA applications must be received by March 16th, 2020. Deadlines on other notifications will outline dates later in March; these dates are for applications to be received by the Embassy, not Human Resources. Therefore, all applications received after March 2nd/ 16th will be refused.

For further guidance (application information, eligibility etc.) kindly contact the following persons:

Ms Coral Boddie

Ministry of Education

Government of St. Kitts Tel. No.: 467-1484

Mrs Shanola Murrey-Gill

Ms Ronice Williams

Ministry of Human Resources

Nevis Island Administration

Tel. No.: 469-5521 Ext. 5163/4

Mr Daniel kuo

Taiwan Embassy

Taylor’s Range, Basseterre, St. Kitts

Tel. No.: 465-2421

END

Photo caption: Nevis Island Administration seal