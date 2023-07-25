Public invited to attend the Memorial Service to commemorate the 53rd Anniversary of the Christena Disaster

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 25, 2023)– The following is a notice from the Premier’s Ministry in the Nevis Island Administration:

The Premier’s Ministry cordially invites the general public to the Memorial Service to commemorate the Fifty-third (53rd) Anniversary of the Christena Disaster.

The service will be held on the grounds of the Museum of Nevis History, Samuel Hunkins Drive, Charlestown, on Tuesday, August 01, 2023 at 10 a.m.

All are kindly asked to be seated by 9:40 a.m.

A special invitation is extended to survivors and surviving relatives to attend and to lay wreaths.