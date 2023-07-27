GSD’s Emergency Response Vessel DAWN to visit Nevis for disaster response capacity building exercises

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 27, 2023)- The Global Support and Development (GSD) humanitarian support vessel DAWN will visit Nevis from July 31 to August 04, 2023, where it will carry out disaster preparedness and response capacity strengthening exercises in collaboration with the Nevis Disaster Management Department (NDMD) and other stakeholders.

The 800meter M.V. DAWN has the ability to operate unsupported for up to 25 days at a time and has the ability to provide logistical support in the form of cranes, land vehicles, watercraft support, landing craft, aviation support, onboard operational spaces, and an onboard medical suite.

Hon. Spencer Brand, Minister responsible for Disaster Management in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) along with other members of the NIA Cabinet and NDMD management and staff will host a welcome ceremony at the Emergency Operating Centre at Long Point for GSD’s CEO, Dr. Michael Court and his team on Monday, July 31. Following this the officials and disaster management personnel will tour the M.V. DAWN.

On Tuesday, August 01, the GSD team will carry out training sessions with local disaster personnel from the various agencies, including a desalination demonstration and testing of Nevis’ disaster communications system.

Over the course of Monday and Tuesday the vessel will carry out a bathymetric survey to create a map of the seabed around Nevis. Motor vessels are advised that during this time they will see vessels driving near the coastline in a back and forth pattern in the areas of Long Point, Charlestown, Pinneys, Paradise, Oualie, and Newcastle.

On Wednesday the GSD team will meet with stakeholders in the Ministry of Health, NDMD, the St. Kitts and Nevis Red Cross, Department of Physical Planning, and the Nevis Air and Sea Ports Authority (NASPA).

On Thursday 03 and Friday 04, August from 9:30 a.m. -11:30am disaster stakeholders will tour the M.V. DAWN. The tour will be open to Disaster volunteers, school children, as well as the general public.

The M.V. DAWN is presently docked in St. Kitts following its arrival in the Federation on July 23. The visit to the islands forms part of Global Support and Development mission to collaborate with communities at risk for natural disasters and support them in preparing for future ones.

The US-based humanitarian organization currently operates in Latin America and the Caribbean, with a specific focus on the Caribbean Basin, as the region is the second-most disaster-prone region in the world, exposed to earthquakes, volcanoes, storms, extreme temperatures, droughts, floods, landslides, and more.