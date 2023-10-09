Public urged to be vigilant as Dengue case confirmed on Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 09, 2023)- Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley is urging the Nevisian populace to do their part to prevent further spread of the Dengue virus against the backdrop of one confirmed case on the island.

The Office of the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) recently informed that the Ministry of Health on St. Kitts has reported three laboratory confirmed cases of dengue in the Federation.

Dengue is a flu-like illness caused by the Dengue virus, which is transmitted mainly by female mosquitoes of the Aedes aegypti species. This species is prevalent in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Premier Brantley said, “We continue to encourage persons to keep their surroundings clean and to get rid of items that can facilitate breeding. You are also asked to call the Environmental Department if you have serious concerns about mosquitos in your area.

“They will be instrumental in assessing the area to further encourage source reduction and to provide target fogging where necessary. Information data is needed to guide their actions so let us all work together to mitigate the spread of Dengue on Nevis.”

Increase in rainfall is often associated with an increase in mosquito vector levels and an increase in risk of spread of mosquito related diseases. As St. Kitts and Nevis recently experienced an increase in rainfall associated with the passage of Tropical Storm Philippe the Office of the CMO stated that it is imperative the Ministry of Health through its Environmental Health Departments augment/strengthen its mosquito surveillance efforts/activities to reduce the risk of mosquito-related diseases like Dengue.

“Individually and collectively, we have a responsibility to do our part in reducing the mosquito breeding sites to contain the spread of Dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases. Let us take action to maintain the health and wellness of our people.”

Persons experiencing fever, joint pains, pain behind eyes and a rash are advised to seek medical care at the nearest health facility.

In the case of a severe case of Dengue- characterized by intense and continuous abdominal pain, persistent vomiting, and mucosal bleeding- affected persons should access medical care at the nearest health center or hospital.