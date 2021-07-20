PWD engineer impressed with work of local contractors on the Butlers Road Rehabilitation Project

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 20, 2021) – – Civil engineer with the Department of Public Works in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Ms. Michelle McGrath says she is impressed with the competency of local contractors working on the road rehabilitation project presently underway in Butlers, St. James.

“When we go to different communities we typically choose contractors from the area and I must say on this site in particular that the contractors have been moving really fast, their work is extremely neat and I’m overall just really satisfied with their performance,” she told the Department of Information during a recent site visit.

Hon. Spencer Brand, Minister of Public Works in the NIA also expressed satisfaction with the pace of the work on the project.

“One would recall that this project started on June 06, 2021 and we would have seen some delay due to the COVID-19 lockdown over the past few days. I believe that the work on site is progressing at pace and I am indeed satisfied and very much encouraged with the progress that the team has made thus far,” he said.

The Minister commended Mr. Jevon Williams, Director of Public Works and his team for their commitment to the project, and the Cabinet of the Nevis Island Administration for ensuring that the necessary financing is being made available.

Mr. Brand said the multi-million-dollar project is a major undertaking that encompasses the rehabilitation of an extensive portion of the main roads in the Butlers area.

He appealed to area residents for patience with respect to disruption of utilities, noise, and dust as a result of the ongoing road work, saying this is all in an effort to give them an upgraded and enhanced road network.