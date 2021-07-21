SKN High Commission in London to showcase interested local published authors

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 21, 2021) – The Premier’s Ministry in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) would like to inform the general public that the High Commission of St. Kitts and Nevis in London, will be showcasing published authors of St. Kitts and Nevis on its various social media platforms during the month of August 2021.

Any author who is desirous of having his/her literary work showcased by the High Commission will be required to provide the following:

A copy of his/her book(s)

A headshot photo

A brief autobiography of no more than 100 words

A link where interested persons may purchase a copy of their desired book.

For further information or clarification, please contact the Premier’s Ministry at tel.469-5521 ex. 6155/6164.