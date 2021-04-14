Registration opens for participation in Culturama 47

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 14, 2021) — The Culturama Secretariat is informing the general public that registration is now open for participation in the Culturama 47 Senior Kaiso contest, Soca Monarch contest and the Ms. Culture Swimwear and Mr. Kool contests.

Registration forms are available at the Culturama Secretariat located in the Cotton Ginnery Mall, Charlestown or online at www.culturamanevis.com.

All application forms are to be returned to the Culturama Secretariat on or before Friday may 14th, 2021

Culturama 47 will be celebrated from Tuesday July 27th to Tuesday august 3rd, 2021.