Republic of Azerbaijan Scholarship offer 2022

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 24, 2022) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding study opportunities in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration, is pleased to share information regarding the Azerbaijan Scholarship.

This scholarship programme is available to fully vaccinated individuals interested in pursuing studies at the Bachelor’s, Master’s and Doctoral levels.

The scholarship covers:

Tuition fee

Monthly stipend (covers meals, accommodation and utilities)

International flight (one per year); and

Health insurance

The following documents must be included with the application form:

Two (2) certified copies of diplomas and transcripts

Two (2) copies of passport

Two (2) notarised copies of medical certificates (including HIV, Hepatitis test and a 72-hour negative PCR test)

Two (2) photos; and

Two (2) copies of resume and motivation letter

Applications and supporting documents must be submitted to the Ministry of Human Resources by Friday, 04 March, 2022 , for onward processing.

For application forms please visit the following website:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1yJ5yJraLikU0_V2HfdrlXdqS6hNbXk5T/view

A list of participating universities may be accessed through: