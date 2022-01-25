University of the Virgin Islands Scholarships 2022

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 25, 2022) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding scholarship opportunities at the University of the Virgin Islands (UVI).

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis invites graduates of the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) as well as the Nevis Sixth Form College to apply for UVI scholarships. Persons who may have graduated years ago are certainly welcome to apply.

Scholarships are only available to graduates who are interested in undertaking studies at UVI for a maximum of (4) four years.

The following documents are required to be delivered to the Ministry of Human Resources by Thursday, March 31, 2022:

One (1) Original and One (1) copy of your completed Application Form One (1) Original and One (1) Certified copy of Birth Certificate Original and Certified copies of High School and College Certificates of Qualification; and One (1) Original and One (1) Certified copy of University Acceptance Letter.

Application Forms can be collected from the Ministry of Human Resources, Nevis Island Administration, located on the 2nd floor of the Social Security building, Pinney’s Estate.

Should you have any other concerns or questions, do not hesitate to contact the persons listed below:

Mrs. Shanola Murrey-Gill

Mrs. Shelly Jones-Liburd

Ministry of Human Resources (NIA)

Emails: shanola.murreygill@niagov.com or

shelly.jonesliburd@niagov.com

Tel Nos.: (869) 469-5521 ext. 5163/4

Ms. Jamilah Adams

Human Resources Department

Government of Saint Kitts

Tel No.: (869) 467-1323

For support whilst applying to the University of the Virgin Islands, please contact the below individual:

Dr. Eustace Esdaille

Professor of Accounting

School of Business, The University of the Virgin Islands

Email: sknrecruits@uvi.edu

Contact No.: (869) 664-7166