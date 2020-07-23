Residents urged to monitor progress of TS Gonzalo, forecast to pass south of St. Kitts and Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 23, 2020) — Mr. Brian Dyer, Director of the Nevis Disaster Management Department (NDMD), is advising citizens and residents on Nevis to monitor the progress of Tropical Storm Gonzalo, which is just about halfway between the continent of Africa and the Caribbean Island chain.

The St. Kitts Meteorological Office in collaboration with the Antigua Meteorological Services are monitoring Gonzalo and advise that due to the fact weather can be dynamic in nature, any northern deviation from the current trajectory can bring the storm closer to St. Kitts and Nevis and the Northern Leeward Islands.

Mr. Dyer told the Department of Information that although the storm is currently forecast to pass well south of the Federation, persons must remain vigilant.

“We have to be on the alert for any shift of the winds to the north, which would bring the storm closer to St. Kitts and Nevis.

“We would want persons to be vigilant; get their disaster preparedness plans complete; stock up on dry goods; know where their closest shelters are; and know what to take to shelters,” he said.

The NDMD Director reminded that as the nation is still fighting against COVID-19, persons should ensure that face masks and hand sanitizers are added to their list of essential supplies.

A list of hurricane shelters can be found on the Nevis Disaster Management Department website www.ndmd.kn

Mr. Dyer further advised residents to pay close attention to information and updates coming from the St. Kitts Meteorological Office and the disaster management agencies on both St. Kitts and Nevis.