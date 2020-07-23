Min. of Tourism on Nevis to hold COVID-19 sensitization sessions for all Hospitality Industry employees

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 23, 2020) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration regarding a series of COVID-19 sensitization sessions for all employees in the Hospitality Industry on Nevis.

In anticipation of the reopening of the borders of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with the Nevis Tourism Authority and the Ministry of Health, will be conducting a series of COVID-19 sensitization sessions for ALL employees in the Hospitality Industry.

The 1st phase of training will begin on Monday 27th July 2020 for hotels, guest houses and villa operations with the exception of the Four Seasons Resort. All training will take place at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre (NEPAC).

Please take note of the following schedule and be guided accordingly. Because of COVID-19 guidelines and protocols we must adhere to the schedule as set. However, if you are unable to attend at your slotted time period kindly call the Nevis Tourism Authority at 469-7550/1042.

Date: Monday 27th July 2020

Time: 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Who should attend?

All those persons who are working or worked at the following establishments prior to April 2020:

Nisbet Plantation

Date: Monday 27th July 2020

Time: 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Who should attend?

All those persons who are working or worked at the following establishments prior to April 2020:

Hermitage Plantation Inn

Golden Rock Inn

Montpelier Plantation

Date: Tuesday 28th July 2020

Time: 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Who should attend?

All those persons who are working or worked at the following establishments prior to April 2020:

Oualie Beach Resort

Paradise Beach Villas

Date: Tuesday 28th July 2020

Time: 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Who should attend?

All those persons who are working or worked at the following establishments prior to the closure of our borders:

Hamilton Beach Villas

Nelson Spring Villas

Nevis Style Realty

Deon & Associates

Date: Wednesday 29th July 2020

Time: 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Who should attend?

All those persons who working or worked at the following establishments prior to the closure of our borders:

Nevis Houses / Suzanne Gordon

All Guest Houses

Chiverton Villas

Kay Loomis

Hart of Nevis

Fire Fly Cottage

Zenith Chrishi Beach