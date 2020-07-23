Brown Hill and Craddock Road Rehabilitation Projects almost complete, Minister Brand says

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 23, 2020) – As the Brown Hill and Craddock Road rehabilitation projects near their estimated completion date, Hon. Spencer Brand Minister of Works in the Nevis Island Administration is pleased with the progress being made.

Minister Brand said significant work has been done over the past few weeks since work resumed following the hiatus, due to the onset of COVID-19.

He toured both sites on Thursday, July 23, 2020 and provided the Department of Information with an update.

“In terms of the Craddock Road we have made significant progress towards the completion of that project. At the moment we are completing the final section at the bottom of Craddock Road. We would have taken off a portion of the base, reconstructed the area and have completed the stonework for the re-alignment of the base.

“As recent as Sunday we completed a significant stretch of asphalting from just below the Big Rock area all the way down to the lower section of Craddock Road next to the Slack property, and earlier this week we did some additional asphalting in the TDC area,” he said.

The minister said much of the drainage work has also been completed.

“We have also completed the construction of the culvert that links Craddock Road to the Island Main Road, taking the water down to the sea at Low Street.”

With regard the Brown Hill Road Rehabilitation Project, Minister Brand said a considerable amount of work has been done as well. He said upon entering the area one can see that palm trees have been planted behind the stone wall that was recently constructed in order to improve the aesthetic of the environment.

Work is now being carried out in the area of the bridge, which is a major component of the rehabilitation, he explained.

“We would have constructed a new bridge, backfilled that area to a significant level and presently we are in that area putting in the curb and slipper drains and dealing with a walkway there,” he said.

The minister assured the projects would be finished in short order, despite recent delays due to inclement weather.

“We are still hoping we can have these two projects completed in a few weeks’ time. Our initial aim was the end of July, but we may go over into early August,” he said.

Work on the 5,600 foot Craddock Road began in November 2018 while Phase 2 of the Brown Hill project started in 2019.