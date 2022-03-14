Roadwork underway at Chapel Street will bring relief to motorists and businesses, says Public Works Minister

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 14, 2022) – The road reconstruction work underway at the top of Chapel Street will bring relief to motorists and businesses in that area, says Hon. Spencer Brand, Minister of Public Works in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA).

He said this latest work in the downtown area is part of the overall Charlestown Road Rehabilitation Project, meant to improve road conditions and the flow of traffic in Nevis’ capital.

“We felt that the road upgrades in Charlestown were necessary. The general public would recall that we had milled and resurfaced Chapel Street, Happy Hill Alley, and Prince William Street. We also would have seen the expansion of the corner at Lower Government Road into Jews Street- all of this in an effort to enhance the traffic flow in Charlestown. We believe that once this work at Chapel Street is complete the general public will see an overall enhancement of that area.”

The Public Works Minister thanked the surrounding entities, including the Charlestown Methodist Church and several businesses, for their patience and cooperation during the disruption caused by the construction work.

“I want to thank the various businesses in the area for their patience and cooperation as we execute this work. They have certainly been directly impacted by the noise and the dust, as well as the inconvenience to their customers.

“I want to also thank the Methodist community here in Charlestown for their patience and understanding and for their cooperation and collaboration with the NIA in executing this project. We would have had much discussion with the Methodist Church with regard removing and reconstructing the wall in that area.”

Mr. Brand said he is satisfied with the progress of the work so far and thanked Mr. Jevon Williams, Director of Public Works and the on-site manager Mr. Kester “Dangles” Webbe for having oversight of the project.

Mr. Williams explained that the Public Works Department (PWD) would be widening the road in the vicinity below the Maude Crosse Preparatory School to the complex where the Electoral Office is located. He said this would eliminate the traffic bottleneck caused by the narrow winding corner.

“We recommenced the work on February 07 and so far we have done some widening of the road carriageway allowing for the construction of a drain to improve the course of the water from the Maude Crosse Preparatory School all the way down to the Credit Union. It was essential that we removed that drain to control the flow of water coming through this area.

“In terms of widening the road, now that road from the Prep School coming around the corner by the Credit Union is about 20 feet and we have also widened the area in front of the [Charlestown] Methodist Church and the Credit Union, because the road used to be very narrow, so it caused a bit of a hazard right in front of the church step area where there was a culvert with a large drop off,” he said.

The Director informed that the PWD is replacing the old culvert in that area and installing a pre-cast concrete culvert, which will be delivered on site shortly. He said once all the drainage work is in place the PWD will move on to finishing the road surface.

The public works at Chapel Street included the relocation of an electrical pole in the church’s yard, the Water Department dropping a main pipe to facilitate the placing of the new culvert at a lower depth, and the adjusting of Cable and Wireless conduit lines.

As the widening of the road required the removal of a section of the church’s stone wall, Mr. Williams assured the wall will be rebuilt with the same stone work once the road construction is complete.

He anticipates the project will be completed by mid-April 2022.