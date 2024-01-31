Romanian scholarship opportunity 2024

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 31, 2024)- The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration:

Romanian Scholarship 2024

The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration wishes to inform you of the Romanian Scholarship Program 2024. The scholarship opportunity funded by the Romanian government targets candidates interested in pursuing studies at the Undergraduate, Graduate, and Post Graduate levels.

It is important to note that scholarships are NOT offered in the fields of Medicine, Dental Medicine, and Pharmacy. Additionally, each candidate is expected to undergo one (1) year of language training.

Applicants are encouraged to complete an application online via https://scholarships.studyinromania.gov.ro<https://nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A…> and forward a copy of the completed application to the Ministry of Human Resources on or before 16th March 2024.

For detailed information on pre-requisites and application procedures, please visit the below link or contact the following persons:

http://www.mae.ro/en/node/10251<https://nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%…>

Ms. Corissa Griffin

Mrs. Shelly Liburd

Mrs. Shanola Murrey-Gill

Ministry of Human Resources (NIA)

Ministry of Human Resources, Nevis Island Administration

Social Security Building, Nevis

Tel No.: 469-5521 Ext. 5164, 5166 or 5163

Emails: corissa.griffin@niagovkn.com Corissa Griffin / shelly.jones-liburd@niagovkn.com Shelly Jones-Liburd / shanola.murrey-gill@niagovkn.com mail to:shanola.murrey-gill@niagovkn.com