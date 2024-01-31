Turkish scholarship opportunity 2024

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 31, 2024)- The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration:

Turkish scholarship 2024

The Nevis Island Administration, Ministry of Human Resources is pleased to share information regarding the 2024 Turkey Scholarship. This scholarship program is available to individuals desirous of pursuing Bachelor’s, Master’s, and Ph.D. degrees, as well as research programs.

Kindly note the age requirement for applicants at various levels:

Bachelor’s degree – no more than 21 years;

Master’s degree – no more than 30 years;

D. – no more than 35 years; and

Research – no more than 50 years.

The scholarship covers:

Turkish language course for one (1) year;

University and program placement;

Accommodation;

Tuition fee;

Monthly stipend;

One-way flight ticket; and

Health insurance;

Applications and supporting documents must be submitted to the Ministry of Human Resources by Wednesday, February 14, 2024 for onward processing.

For more information on this scholarship offer, application procedures, evaluation and selection process, and more, please visit https://tbbs.turkiyeburslari.gov.tr/.