RUSVM offers full veterinary scholarship to citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 25, 2023)- Adtalem Global Education and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine (RUSVM), in collaboration with the St. Christopher and Nevis Ministry of Education, are pleased to announce the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine Degree Scholarship offered by RUSVM to citizens of St. Christopher and Nevis.

APPLICATION DEADLINE

Interested applicants should note that scholarship applications are due two (2) months prior to the semester start date:

DEADLINE 1: Wednesday, November 01, 2023, applicants who are planning to begin studies in January 2024 semester.

DEADLINE 2: Friday March 01, 2024, applicants who are planning to begin studies in the May 2024 semester.

DEADLINE 3: Monday July 01, 2024, applicants who are planning to begin studies in the September 2024 semester.

WHO CAN APPLY

Students must be citizens of St. Christopher and Nevis and must have resided in the Federation for three (3) years preceding their application submission. Citizens who have been studying overseas will be considered to have been residing in the Federation during that time.

IMPORTANT

(1) Students who are interested in submitting a scholarship application, MUST first apply to

St. Christopher And Nevis

The Ministry of Education Media Unit

The Cable Building, Cayon Street, Basseterre, St. Kitts

Tel No.: 1-869-467-1520.

Website: www.education.gov.kn

Admission directly at:

https://veterinary.rossu.edu/admissions/dvm-admissions/how-to-apply

Following this process successful applicants from St. Kitts should contact Mrs. Carla Diamond at the Ministry of Education-

Carla.Diamond@moe.edu.kn (869) 467-3340

Applicants from Nevis should contact Mrs. Kerilyn Edwards at the Department of Education – Kerilyn.Edwards-David@moe.edu.kn (869) 469-7771.