Scholarship recipients express gratitude to Medical University of the Americas and the Nevis Island Administration

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 04, 2021) – – Ms. Dhakiya Liburd and Ms. Asher Walters-Hanley, recipients of the Medical University of the Americas (MUA) and the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Scholarships for 2021/2022, have expressed gratitude for the opportunity afforded them to be able to pursue university degrees.

The young women were on July 30, 2021, awarded the fully funded scholarships during a ceremony held at the Ministry of Gender Affairs conference room. Ms. Liburd will be pursuing a degree in Biology at the University of the Virgin Islands and Ms. Walters-Hanley intends to pursue a degree in Diagnostic Radiology at the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus.

Ms. Liburd said, “I stand here extremely proud yet humbled to be one of the recipients of the Medical University of the Americas and the Nevis Island Administration Scholarships for 2021/2022. From the time I entered secondary school it was always my intention to pursue this prestigious scholarship, which over the years has helped many other citizens of Nevis.

“I must admit that leading up to the interview I was very nervous but yet again determined to give my best. Thus today I am delighted to receive [the award] and say a heartfelt thank you to the MUA and the NIA. I can assure you that I will be a great ambassador for the island of Nevis and the MUA. Kindly accept my sincere gratitude for this scholarship as it will afford me the opportunity to advance and develop myself as a Science teacher and return home to assist in nation-building through education.”

Ms. Liburd, who teaches Math at the Charlestown Secondary School, also thanked her mother, Denise Williams, and father Errol Liburd for their support, and all other persons who have assisted in her development.

Ms. Walters-Hanley, a lab technician at the Alexandra Hospital, was equally grateful for the scholarship to finance her pursuit of a higher education.

“I would like to thank the Medical University of the Americas and the Nevis Island Administration for affording me the opportunity to pursue my studies…I pledge to work hard at my goal of becoming a qualified radiographer. I am committed to continuing my volunteering and community projects while abroad as well as on my return home.

“Once again thank you to the Medical University of the Americas and the Nevis Island Administration for this generous contribution to my educational development,” she said. Her parents, Mr. Oscar Walters and Mrs. Cleo Walters were on hand at the auspicious occasion.

Dr. Ralph Crum, Associate Dean for the MUA, Nevis Campus, encouraged the awardees to study hard to earn degrees in their desired field.

Hon. Hazel Brandy Williams, Junior Minister of Health and Gender Affairs in the NIA said she was heartened that the MUA continues its partnership with the NIA to improve the human resource capacity on Nevis.

“This presentation is very significant because we are indeed very grateful to the MUA school and we are delighted and congratulate the two recipients this year for a job well done. Go make us proud; keep your head up, be focused and come back in the next four years and make your contribution to the development of Nevis,” she said.