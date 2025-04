Sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly scheduled for April 29

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 23, 2025)– The Nevis Island Assembly is scheduled to convene at the Nevis Island Assembly Chambers on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at 10:00 a.m.

Clerk of the Assembly Ms. Myra Williams informed that the Order Paper and the Bills to be debated will be circulated in short order.