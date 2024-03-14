SKN’s top junior athletes to showcase at Nevis’ Mondo Track for TDC Interschool Championships 2024

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 14, 2024)- The Federation’s top junior track athletes representing eight high schools will be competing for supremacy at the Nevis Athletic Stadium (Mondo Track) on March 16 and 17 for the 2024 TDC Interschool Championships.

The four-day multi-city track and field meet got underway at the Kim Collins Athletic Stadium in St. Kitts on Thursday, March 14 and continues on Friday, March 15 before heading to Nevis.

At a recent press conference between St. Kitts and Nevis (SKN) Athletics and the Ministries of Sports for St. Kitts and the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), Minister of Education, Youth and Sports on Nevis the Honourable Troy Liburd said competitions such as the Interschool Championships can be a catalyst to athletes advancing to the collegiate level and beyond.

“This of course is an Olympic year and I’m hopeful that we are going to find some gems, somebody to go out and represent the Federation if not this year maybe sometime in the future, and I know that Interschool is a big part of finding those gems where we can get some of our students to go off to get scholarships, so I definitely endorse Interschool.”

Minister Liburd assured the general public that the NIA’s Department of Sports, in conjunction with stakeholders from St. Kitts, is ready and fully prepared to host the premiere athletics event.

He thanked the federal government and the athletics association for partnering with the NIA and title sponsor TDC Group of Companies limited for their longstanding support of the event.

The Sports Minister extended an invitation to track and field fans from St. Kitts and Nevis to turn out the TDC Interschool Championships to cheer on the student athletes.

Some of the members of the head table also delivering remarks were Minister of Sports in the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis the Honourable Samal Duggins; SKN Athletics President Mr. Delwayne Delaney; and TDC Marketing Manager Mr. Kashka Thompson.

Competing schools are Charlestown Secondary, Gingerland Secondary, Basseterre High, Washington Archibald High, Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College, Charles E. Mills Secondary, Verchilds High, and Cayon High.

Physical tickets for the 2024 TDC Interschool Championships are available for purchase from the City Drug Store in Charlestown, Nevis and online tickets can be purchased at https://events.jad.cash/interschool2024/