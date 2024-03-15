Urologists urge men on Nevis to attend Urology Associates’ free prostate cancer screening

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 15, 2024)- Urologist Dr. Dwayne Thwaites is urging men on Nevis 40 years and older to take advantage of the free prostate screening being offered on Saturday, March 16, 2024, in an effort to prevent being diagnosed with late stage prostate cancer.

Urology Associates is hosting the annual screening at Occasion Centre in Pinney’s Estate where Dr. Thwaites and four other urologists anticipate they will screen several hundred men.

Highlighting the importance of why men on Nevis should get screened, Dr. Thwaites explained that black men are more likely to develop and die from prostate cancer than other ethnicities.

“Prostate cancer is very prevalent in the black population; we are considered to be a high risk group. It’s four times more prevalent in the black population than the Caucasian population. The last World Health Organisation data has shown that prostate cancer is in epidemic proportion in the Caribbean and we are just glad to be here to help. If we pick it up early the cure rate is excellent, about 95 percent, and that’s why we screen.

“One of the big things for the population to understand is early stage prostate cancer has no symptoms, none, and when one begins to have symptoms from prostate cancer it’s already too late and our treatment modalities are almost non-existent for late stage prostate cancer,” he said during an interview with the Department of Information in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA).

He noted that all tests involved in the process, including the prostate specific antigen (PSA) test, are done on Nevis.

Dr. Brian Cohen, who has assisted with the last 12 screenings over the event’s 17-year history, is hopeful for a good turnout on Saturday. He noted that one of the deterrents for men getting screened for prostate cancer is their apprehension about the digital rectum examination. Dr. Cohen assured the exam is painless and takes only a few seconds.

Dr. Thwaites said each year the urologists usually see in excess of 800 men over the course of the one-day screening, and he has been heartened to see wives and partners bringing their men out to be tested.

He thanked all of the sponsors, and nurse volunteers who make the free screening possible, as well as the Ministry of Health in the Nevis Island Administration.

Registration for the free prostate cancer screening begins at 6:00 a.m. and ends at 2:00 p.m.