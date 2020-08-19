Social Development Minister Evelyn seeking Nevis public’s patience with requests for assistance

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 19, 2020) — Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister of Social Development in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), is imploring members of the public to be patient when making requests on the Department of Social Services.

The NIA’s Ministry of Social Development, through the department, provides support services for persons in crises due to personal or natural disasters, to assist them to return to self-sufficiency. They also provide welfare assistance to economically disadvantaged persons in the community.

During his presentation at a town hall meeting at the St. Paul’s Anglican Church Hall on August 13, 2020, hosted by the NIA, Mr. Evelyn explained that the department has been receiving an increased number of requests for assistance since the onset of COVID-19 in the federation. As a result, there has been a delay in the regular processing time for requests.

“There are a lot of persons who have been laid off, and still without a job. Many persons are still going through some hard times. We continue to be overwhelmed at the Social Services Department, and we continue to respond positively.

“I want to caution the persons who continue to call to request things[that] there is normally a process in terms of honouring those requests, and so we are asking you to have patience. If you make a call to the office tomorrow, and you do not get the response the same day, the call will be answered but your request has to be processed. The department will continue to work with you the best possible way that we can,” he assured.

The minister noted that in recent months, most of the requests have been for food vouchers and food packages, as persons continue to experience financial difficulties due to COVID-19.

Mr. Evelyn expressed satisfaction with the work of the department. He said the staff continues to try hard to ensure that no one in Nevis goes hungry during these difficult times.