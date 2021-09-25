St. Kitts and Nevis continues to engage with Azerbaijan 

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 24, 2021) – –– Hon. Mark Brantley, St. Kitts and Nevis Minister of Foreign Affairs and Aviation, engaged with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan His Excellency Jeyhun Bayramov in a short bilateral meeting on Friday, September 24, 2021.

During the meeting, held on the margins of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the Foreign Ministers discussed many areas for bilateral cooperation with the two countries, including climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister Brantley reminded once again of the importance of the pursuit of a mutual visa waiver agreement that would be useful to deepening the relationship between the two countries.

The outcome of a previous bilateral meeting with Azerbaijan provided the opportunity for young minds from St. Kitts and Nevis to access scholarship opportunities in Azerbaijan. Both Ministers celebrated the fact that one national is currently pursuing studies in Azerbaijan.

Minister Brantley will engage with Minister Bayramov again in a few months when he attends the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).