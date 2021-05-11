Sustainable Development Unit hosts Proposal Writing Training Workshop

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 11, 2021) – – The Social Policy and Sustainable Human Development Unit has launched a five-day training workshop on proposal writing for grant funding targeting community organisations, as well as representatives from various ministries within the Nevis Island Administration (NIA).

Ms. Joyce Moven, Coordinator of the Social Policy and Sustainable Human Development Unit, outlined the objectives of the workshop during the opening ceremony on May 10, 2021 at the Jessups Community Centre.

“It is envisioned that this workshop will equip you and in some cases enhance your knowledge about project conceptualizing and the steps involved in writing a winning grant proposal. The information that you gain here will not only help you to assist government in writing proposals, but you as members of community groups and organisations can use the skills to write grant proposals for your community groups.

“There are funding agencies out there that are more willing to fund grass root community groups inclusive of social groups, schools, churches etc. so the information you gain here will be able to be used to write proposals for such entities,” she explained.

The workshop is being facilitated by Mr. Leonard Stapleton, certified Global Environment Facility (GEF) proposal writing trainer of trainers professional.

He told the participants the information they would garner will enable them to write professional proposals to successfully secure grant funds for various types of projects.

“The programme is tailored so that once you go through the material and you answer certain basic questions, gather certain information, you will already be well on your way to writing for a successful grant. Getting the money is not the only thing I must warn you…Once you’re writing, you have to keep in mind that you have to get it executed and get it executed within the time you say you are going to do it.

“After you have executed there’s another critical component, the reporting. The people that give you the funding, they have to report to the people they get the money from and their report is based on your report. So you have to think about collecting evidence, the means of evaluating to give evidence that you have done what you say you are going to do with the people’s money,” he said.

The week-long training encompasses three days of in-class sessions and two days for at-home assignments and evaluation.

Mr. Stapleton commended the unit for organizing the training workshop. He pointed out that there are organisations and agencies worldwide that make money available to assist developing countries such as St. Kitts and Nevis, so equipping individuals with the tools to access these funds would contribute to the overall development of the country.