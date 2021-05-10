UK’s leading trade travel magazine recognizes Nevis as all round wellbeing destination

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 10, 2021) – The following is a press release from the Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA).

Nevis is firmly playing into the hands of holidaymakers that are desperate for a physical and mental break when travel restrictions are lifted, with the launch of Just Be Nevis – Nevis’ new Wellness experience – as highlighted in a feature by leading UK travel trade magazine, Travel Trade Gazette (TTG).

The review is titled ‘Beyond the Spa: Wellness Experiences in the Caribbean’, where the editor rounds up four of the newest wellness offerings in the Caribbean, with Nevis being the headline feature.

In the article, Nevis is recognized by the Editor of TTG, as the destination that offers ‘All-round Wellness’. The Nevis Tourism Authority expects a busy year ahead, once UK visitors are welcomed back to the island, with holiday makers setting their sights on locations that have a wellness offering that can be incorporated into their overall vacation.

The piece includes a selection of the wellness activities that guests can take part in, including a soak in the Hot Springs, Bac 2 My Roots treatment at SpaTique and the also recommends a hike of Nevis Peak.

TTG is read by the travel community which includes travel agents, tour operators, airline representatives and persons within the cruise industry. The publication regularly features new launches, exclusive airline news and worldwide destination initiatives, and is a trusted source for overall travel industry news. Click here to view the full article.

Nevis has previously been acknowledged in TTG for the handling of COVID-19, after implementing “aggressive” border controls to prevent the spread of the virus.

