Taiwan (MOFA & ICDF) Scholarships 2023 now available, interested persons invited to apply

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (JANUARY 13, 2023) — The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has received the call for the Taiwan MOFA & ICDF Scholarships 2023. Interested persons are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunities made available to pursue undergraduate and graduate degree studies.

The scholarship benefits include airfare, housing, tuition fees, insurance, textbooks, and monthly allowances. The following are general application guidelines:

One must apply to their preferred university as well as to the Taiwan Embassy in St Kitts. The university will present a permission slip which must be included with the embassy’s application.

Each applicant can ONLY apply for one (1) program me , either ICDF or MOFA. Individuals can only apply to one (1)university and the application must also be emailed to that university. It is vital to be mindful of the deadlines set by each university.

Along with the completed application form, there must also be an original passport and education certificate as well as two (2) copies of all documents. Copies must be clear (easily read) and precise (no cut-offs).

It is strongly recommended that applicants have a minimum GPA of 3.5.

Completed applications must be submitted to the Ministry of Human Resources by Thursday, February 16, 2023 (ICDF) and, Wednesday, February 22, 2023 (MOFA). Other notifications will specify later deadlines; however, these dates are for applications to be received by the Embassy, not Human Resources. Therefore, the Ministry will not accept any applications received after the aforementioned dates.

For further information regarding the application, eligibility etc., kindly visit the following links, and/or contact the following persons:

ICDF

MOFA

Mrs. Carol Boddie

Ministry of Education

Government of St Kitts

Tel. 467-1484/1508

Mrs. Shanola Murrey-Gill/ Mrs. Shelly Liburd

Ministry of Human Resources

Nevis Island Administration

Tel. 469-5521 Ext. 5163/6

Mr. Damien I-Ching Liu/ Mr. Jack Lee

Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan)

Taylor’s Range, Basseterre

St Kitts. Tel. 465-2421