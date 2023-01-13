New Session of Nevis Island Assembly to open January 19

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 13, 2022) — The Opening of the New Session of the Nevis Island Assembly will be held at the Nevis Island Assembly Chambers on Thursday January 19, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.

According to Ms. Myra Williams, Clerk of the Nevis Island Assembly, the session begins with a Prayer followed by Proclamation; Election of President; Administration of Oath or Affirmation of Allegiance by the President; Administration of Oaths or Affirmation of Allegiance to other Members of the Nevis Island Assembly; Announcements by the President; Throne Speech by the Deputy Governor General, Mrs. Hyleeta Liburd, OBE, MH; and Adjournment.

The session will be broadcast live on Nevis Television (NTV) channel 99, nevistvonline.com, NTv Go App, Nevis Television Facebook page and Nevis Newscast YouTube channel.