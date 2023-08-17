NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 17, 2023)-The following is a notice from the Premier’s Ministry regarding the temporary closure of the Supreme Court Registry on Nevis.

The Premier’s Ministry advises of the closure of the Supreme Court Registry in Charlestown, Nevis from Friday, 18 to Friday, 25 August, 2023. The Registry will re-open on Monday, 28 August, 2023.

Persons who require the services of the Registry during this period of time may send a message via email to the Assistant Registrar Mrs. Melissa Flemming at melissa.flemming@niagovkn.com outlining the nature of your business.

We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused due to this closure.